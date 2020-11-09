Drakeo The Ruler Shares First Video Since His Release – “Fights Don’t Matter”

(AllHipHop Music)
Last week, Drakeo The Ruler was granted long overdue freedom.
Shocking no one but those unfamiliar with his relentless work ethic, he went straight to the studio when he was released.
He’s already recorded enough to share a full project, and last night he gave us the first taste with the single and video for “Fights Don’t Matter.”
On the song, Drakeo sneers double entendres, “When I left the coupe, all you saw was banana peels/He aint Dodge sh*t tryna pull off in that Challenger.”
In the video, Drakeo celebrates as he should, counting up stacks, surrounded by the Stinc Team.
Spread the love