Drawn To The Sky Is Making Waves With His Hip-Hop and Pop-Punk Fusion Sound

Beauty in Darkness. If you ask rising punk-rap artist Drawn To The Sky how he describes his music, this is how he sums it up. “There’s nothing wrong with experiencing difficult emotions,” he shares, “and I want to show people that you can turn those negative feelings into positive ones by recognizing the relationship they […]

Beauty in Darkness. If you ask rising punk-rap artist Drawn To The Sky how he describes his music, this is how he sums it up. “There’s nothing wrong with experiencing difficult emotions,” he shares, “and I want to show people that you can turn those negative feelings into positive ones by recognizing the relationship they share.”

Drawn To The Sky, also known as Dustin Gill, is a Minnesota-born, Los Angeles-based artist making waves in the hip-hop and punk-pop scenes. With a wide array of influences, Gill’s Drawn to the Sky project sounds like it draws from the emotional singles of Lil Peep and XXXTentacion just as much as it does from the pop-punk stylings of Pierce the Veil and Sleeping with Sirens.

Since the first Drawn To The Sky project was released in 2018, when Gill was 24, he has gone on to accrue millions of streams on Spotify alone and has found himself on Spotify playlists alongside bands like All Time Low, A Day to Remember, and Neck Deep. His most recent release, the single “Dopamine Death Dream”, features an impressive display of classic emo songwriting accompanied by a beat that even features a tinge of 100 Gecs – Esque hyper-pop.

With his last few releases being one-off singles, Gill is aiming for the next Drawn To The Sky project to be an EP of new music. “Towards the end of October, I plan on releasing a new single featuring an upcoming artist in my scene known as ‘COTIS’,” Gill shares. He continues, “Then I plan on putting out a new song every month until I drop an upcoming EP this Winter.” With a sound that is uniquely his own, it will be hard to miss the next Drawn To The Sky release. Keep up with Drawn To The Sky by following him on Instagram, @drawntothesky, and listening to him on Spotify.