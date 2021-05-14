Dre Carter Unleashes New Album ‘It Could’ve Been You’

Check out this banging new album from Tough Struggle Entertainment rapper, Dre Carter.

Tough Struggle Entertainment recording artist Dre Carter delivers his charismatic, yet introspective new 13-track album titled It Could’ve Been You.

This is Dre’s first body of work since his 2016 Perception album, which boasted lead single “Change” featuring Philly’s own Kur.

The South Jersey native calls upon a long list of features on his latest effort, including buzzing Motown signee Matt Ox.

Other appearances on the project include Ranya, naiqwanwanya, Krewnami Khidd, Dougie4g2, Wiz Gamb, Sharod Starks, Amere May Jr., Zdigga, Juney Knotzz, Nuk Beatz, Dj No Phrillz, Dre Banks, Kyd Offixial, and Thousandaire C Quel.

“The project is inspired by the everyday struggles of life and the choices we make. Every cause has an effect, every action has a reaction. Life’s about the options we’re given, the choices we make, and the outcome,” Dre Carter shares with AllHipHop.

https://songwhip.com/drecarter/it-couldve-been-you

Listen to Dre Carter’s It Could’ve Been You and be sure to watch his new animated visual for “Pain” featuring Amere May Jr. and Zdigga.