Hip-Hop Artist Dre-Ski Drops A New Single & Video From Latest EP

Dre-Ski has the hustle and the music to go with being a huge success in Hip-Hop.

Dre-Ski showcases his hunger for the hustle in his new single “Hunger Pain.” The single speaks on Dre-Ski’s desire to be seen and heard while proving he is a force to be reckoned with within the music industry. He depicts himself as an underdog persevering through the hardships of making his dreams come to life on his own with grit and determination. The single comes from his latest EP, titled, “4 Real Ones Only II” and also has an accompanying music video available to watch.

It is no secret that Dre-Ski has always been about his hustle and inspiring and uplifting others to continue grinding for what they believe in. He has the desire to continue making big impacts in the music industry, not only for himself but for other artists and producers as well. Dre-Ski leads by example by owning his own label, signing independent artists who are serious about their craft, and always striving to improve.

“If I could change one thing [in the music industry], it’s for artists and producers to get paid more for their work. It’s BILLIONS upon BILLIONS moving in the music industry, artists should not go broke.”

Dre-Ski’s latest EP was released back in November of 2021 and his newest single, “Hunger Pain” is available to stream on all services now. The music video is also available to experience on Youtube.

