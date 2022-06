Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kash, DreamDoll, Rubi Rose, and Santiip take the leap from TikTok to Hip-Hop with “ABOW.”

“ABOW” a new way to say “damn” or “wow,” but Dream Doll, Rubi Rose, Kash Doll and ShantiiP are taking it a step farther. The word stems from the lyrics “He told me throw it back, abow.” and quickly took over Tik Tok prompting the addition of Kash, DreamDoll and Rubi Rose. This fun and energetic song allows the ladies to have some fun and take over the airwaves just in time for Summer.