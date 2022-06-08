DreamRich DreMo Releases New “Made Me” Visual Featuring Foogiano & TimmyTechnicolor

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop had an opportunity to meet with Dreamrich DreMo for an interview so we could get to know him on a personal level. Check it out!

DreamRich DreMo is one of Atlanta’s best artist prospects, and he’s not here to declare his place in the music industry once and for all. Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina but raised in Columbia, South Carolina, DreMo is an artist, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur with a hunger and passion that declares success.

Most recently, DreamRick DreMo unleashed a new music video for “Made Me,” featuring Gucci Mane’s artist Foogiano and TimmyTechnicolor. Produced by Zey Antonio, the single serves as a follow-up toDreMo’s recent track called “Walk” featuring Bri Biase.

DreamRick DreMo, Foogiano, and TimmyTechnicolor’s charisma and craft display what is in store for the future of hip hop. The “Made Me” visual features a version of DreamRick DreMo’s creative, as he continues to inspire others by leading by example. Some tips he’d love to share with upcoming and striving artists are to be authentic, follow your heart and intuition, practice faith daily, and always believe in yourself.

DreMo has no plans in stopping and enjoys every minute of his musical journey.

AllHipHop: You’re raised in Columbia, SC. How was it growing up there?

DreamRich DreMo: It was hard. My mom started off struggling and we didn’t always have basics, electricity, water, and car repossessed. At 14, I lied about my age and got a job at a fast food place to help out. I’ve been working ever since, often like my mom, having more than one job.

AllHipHop: When did you fall in love with music?

DreamRich DreMo: I fell in love with music at an early age. I’m a fan of all music, all genres. Not just hip hop. My grandpa was actually best friends with David Ruffin from The Temptations. David Ruffin is also my Aunt Toi’s Grandfather. When I was 10 years old, my Bow Wow career was starting… that was the point when I realized I wanted and could do music: at age 10. I did music with a few partners in high school. But in 2018, that’s when I started taking it seriously.

AllHipHop: Was there a turning point when you realized you could do it for a living?

DreamRich DreMo: I have seen other artists making a living, I knew I could too. My passion was strong, everyone around me told me how talented I was. I had the support of my best friend and my mom to follow my dreams, and not work a 9-5 that I had no interest in.

AllHipHop: You just released a music video for “Made Me,” who or what inspired this record?

DreamRich DreMo: TimmyTechnicolor and I were in the studio listening to beats and fess typing to them. We eventually came across the “Made Me” beat. TimmyTechnicolor started coming up with the hook, and it was a wrap.

AllHipHop: How did you, Foogiano, and TimmyTechnicolor meet for your new single?

DreamRich DreMo: After the record was finished, I was riding around listening to it. I was thinking it was missing something, and I knew what it was. I reached out to Foo and sent him the record. We linked up at Loud House Studios, and the rest was history.

AllHipHop: What’s the best memory from the video shoot for “Made Me”?

DreamRich DreMo: The best memory for me was just simply creating memories with my team. Every time we get together it’s a movie, and if you have seen the video you already know. Good vibes only.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from the record?

DreamRich DreMo: To know that you can have your own style, and you don’t have to follow the masses to be successful. Be true to yourself and you can be great.

AllHipHop: What about your story?

DreamRich DreMo: Passion is everything in all you do. My mom made a lot of sacrifices for me and us. I now have the opportunity to show her that her support “Made Me.”

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

DreamRich DreMo: I need a dope engineer, some weed, and a glass of champagne wouldn’t hurt haha. I love being in the studio, I love creating. If the vibes are right, I’m there.

Stay connected with DreamRich DreMo: Instagram: @dreamrichdremo