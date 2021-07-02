Dubbo Returns with Energetic New Single and Video, “Beat Up The Belly 2”

Since releasing his first single in November of 2019, Dubbo has significantly evolved as an artist, crafting his lyrics to match the energy of his music, which has recently earned him a coveted spot on the Austin Chronicle’s ‘Austin Rappers to Know in ’21’ list.

WATCH “BEAT UP THE BELLY 2” OFFICIAL VIDEO:



STREAM/DOWNLOAD:

https://babygrande.fanlink.to/BUTB2

Dubbo has a penchant for captivating listeners with his charismatic, confident delivery and hard-hitting

flows. With his natural swagger and innate lyrical ability, he’s an artist who will make an imprint on any

song. As the next prominent rapper coming out of Texas, Dubbo has already amassed an impressive

catalog, consisting of several singles and an extended project. Following the success of his last single,

“Valero,” Dubbo drops his latest single and video today, “Beat Up The Belly 2.”

however, despite the intensity of the track, Dubbo makes his work look effortless. On top of a daunting

piano melody and booming 808s produced by fellow labelmate The Bird House, Dubbo wastes no time

introducing himself; as soon as the beat drops, he’s in go-mode, moving methodically between sections

while sustaining the level of energy that’s expected of him.

Along with the release of the single, Dubbo has also dropped the video for “Beat Up The Belly 2.” It’s an

unrelenting video: quick cuts and close-up shots bring the visual to life. Directed by Kade Fresco for

Fresco Filmz, the video perfectly complements the energy of the track, and Dubbo never fails to entertain

with his visuals.

In its entirety, “Beat Up The Belly 2” sees Dubbo at his very best, flaunting his success and giving

listeners a glimpse of his rowdy lifestyle. His ad-libs flawlessly complement his style, adding accents to

his bars and injecting energy into the track. Together, Dubbo’s vocals and the song’s production are

engaged in a fast-pace dance, creating a dynamic and alluring rhythm for listeners to turn up to.

Listen to Dubbo’s “Beat Up The Belly 2” now.



Song credits

Song produced by: The Bird House

Video directed by: Kade Fresco for Fresco Filmz

Cover art: MSUdrawings

For more information about Dubbo, please visit: https://linktr.ee/dubbo



ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS:

Babygrande is an American independent record label and creative collective comprised of musicians,

filmmakers, photographers, painters and writers. Founded in 2001 by Chuck Wilson, former Director of

A&R at Priority Records/EMI, Babygrande has emerged as one of the premier independent labels

operating today. Babygrande has a catalog of over 3000 albums, music videos, and online content that

includes Hip-Hop, EDM, indie rock and everything in between. Babygrande has helped launch the careers

of new artists and has nurtured the careers of seasoned veterans. As it heads towards its 25th Anniversary,

Babygrande continues to focus on quality music and working with artists whose work ethic,

craftsmanship, talent and sounds are superior.

For more information on Babygrande Records, please visit: https://linktr.ee/babygrande​ ​