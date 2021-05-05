Duckwrth Sanitizes His Whole House In Hilarious New Video “Kiss U Right Now”

Does Duckwrth go too far for his date in the video for “Kiss U Right Now?” Take a look!

Critically acclaimed Los Angeles rapper Duckwrth returns with yet another cinematic visual for “Kiss U Right Now.”

Capturing quarantine vibes, he sanitizes his entire crib in the clip directed by Alex “Grizz Lee” Loucas. He’s armed with Windex and toilet paper and a whole lot of shrink wrap as he chats with a girl played by Arlissa over video.

What ensues is both hilarious and timely as a virtual rendezvous just doesn’t compare to the real thing, so he dons a full Hazmat suit, hops on his bike, and visits her in real life. You’ll have to watch it to see what happens next!

“Kiss U Right Now” remains just the latest standout from his critically acclaimed label debut album SuperGood — out now.