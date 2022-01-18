Dylan Carbone, Rising R&B Pop Artist, Is Here to Stay

Dylan’s advice to anyone who wants to succeed at anything they put their mind to is to stay persistent and continue to strive to level up

Countless musicians have shared stories of love and passion for music since childhood. One excellent example is Dylan Carbone, an artist who’s currently making a lot of noise in Latin, R&B, and pop music. The Latin music industry has some stiff competition, but Dylan is never discouraged and vows to stay in the music business for good.

With over two decades of experience to his name, Dylan has been groomed to be the next big thing in Latin music. The half Mexican, half Italian musician started singing and dancing when he was only nine and learned to write songs later on. Dylan has worked with some big names in the industry like Nicky Jams, J Romero, and more. Dylan performs four to five times a week at Disneyland and has appeared on popular TV shows in Mexico.

One of Dylan’s earliest challenges in the business was not having anybody to manage his career. He used this unfortunate experience as motivation to build an entertainment company to help young artists navigate their way in the harsh music industry. Dylan has proven that nothing is impossible for someone who is passionate, which is reflected in his millions of streams on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music.

Dylan’s advice to anyone who wants to succeed at anything they put their mind to is to stay persistent and continue to strive to level up. He has many goals to tick off his list, like winning a Grammy, collaborating with more music superstars, and having a multi-million-dollar catalog. You can check out Dylan’s YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook to learn why thousands of people have their ears glued to his music.