E Bleu Breaks Year-Long Hiatus With “3am”

(AllHipHop Music)
E Bleu is here to put on for Texas the best way he knows how. Following previous collaborations with 24HRS, Kap G, and Eric Bellinger, the rising vocalist ends his year-long hiatus with his newest single titled “3AM.” Produced by DeVan “D1” H#####, the song invites listeners into E’s consciousness and the in-the-moment energy that keeps him moving — showcasing the Houston native’s impeccable knack for storytelling.
Speaking on the inspo behind the song, E Bleu states, “I’ve always been a night owl. The energy at night is just different to me. I remember being in an Uber on the way home mentally recapping the night and feeling like it’s somehow a pattern I fall into every night. I got home and recorded it in 15 minutes on my kitchen counter at ‘3AM.’”
E Bleu first hopped on the scene as a teen in a duo with Kevin Abstract, lead singer-songwriter of BROCKHAMPTON.
In 2018, he released his breakout solo effort “Me Time,” which caught the attention of Motown Records’ Shawn Barron who took an interest in him and began to help develop his sound. The K3yboarrdKid-crafted cut later spawned a high profile remix with Eric Bellinger and 24hrs, captipulting his career into overdrive.