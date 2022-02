EARTHGANG’s new album ‘GHETTO GODS’ is out now everywhere and it’s truly a dope project that dives deeper into their eclectic world with real life stories and introspective rhymes. The flow has a symbiotic relationship with the beats with EARTHGANG, but the lyrics don’t overshadow the dope beat selection that these Dreamville rappers have pulled together. This track is a collab with labelmates J.I.D. and labelhead J. Cole. This is one you can def put on repeat!