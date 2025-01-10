EARTHGANG’s “Electric” Delivers Dope Romp Through New York City

Atlanta’s chart-topping rap duo EARTHGANG have returned with their first independent album, Perfect Fantasy, with the lead single “ELECTRIC.” The song features Cochise and presents a stunning new music video. The latest visuals mark a new chapter in the group’s journey.
The track “ELECTRIC” shows off EARTHGANG’s ability to push sonic and visual boundaries.
|Upcoming Tour Dates:
01/15 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene
01/16 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen
01/18 – Nakskov, DK – Lille Vegas
01/19 – Berlin, DE – Gretchen
01/20 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
01/21 – Cologne, DE – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
01/23 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo
01/24 – Paris, FR – Trabendo
01/25 – Lisbon, PT – B. Leza
01/26 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
01/28 – London, UK – Koko
01/31 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
02/01 – Dublin, IE – The Academy