EARTHGANG’s “Electric” Delivers Dope Romp Through New York City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

EARTHGANG is back and they are on an indie mission.

Atlanta’s chart-topping rap duo EARTHGANG have returned with their first independent album, Perfect Fantasy, with the lead single “ELECTRIC.” The song features Cochise and presents a stunning new music video. The latest visuals mark a new chapter in the group’s journey.

The track “ELECTRIC” shows off EARTHGANG’s ability to push sonic and visual boundaries.