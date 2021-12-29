EDDEA6D Drops “Dash” Ft. $teven Cannon

Hailing from Central Florida and looking to make his mark on the music industry is a rising artist that goes by the name of EDDEA6D. The creative found his passion and inspiration for music from listening to some of the best hip-hop and rap artists ever to do it. More specifically, Jay-Z and his project “Dirt Off My Shoulders” hooked EDDEA6D on music, and the future star hasn’t looked back since. The artist first started releasing his music to streaming platforms like Spotify just this year.

Ready to make his mark, EDDEA6D dropped his most streamed song to date, “Dash,” which features fellow artist $teven Cannon. The track is unusual and unique from beginning to end, featuring a very up-tempo beat that the duo takes turns spitting their stuff on. The outstanding production, unique bars and flows, and the track’s energy and emotion are impressive and leave listeners wanting more. “Dash” is sure to pick you up and give you some much-needed motivation and determination to live your life to the fullest.

EDDEA6D is an active artist that plans to release music and videos fairly frequently to keep his fans and listeners engaged. Right now, along with “Dash,” EDDEA6D has two other singles receiving great feedback out called “PINK AND RED” and “Bitcoin.” The creative’s skill set and profound music-making abilities will surely take him places as long as it is accompanied by hard work. Be sure to check those tracks out if you haven’t already and follow EDDEA6D on his socials to keep up with the rising star’s journey and be the first to preview any new releases.

Follow EDDEA6D on Instagram: @edde6d

Follow EDDEA6D on Twitter: @eddead666

Check out EDDEA6D’s music on Spotify: