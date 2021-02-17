El Jubo- “Paper”

By : / Categories : Music / February 17, 2021

Zaytoven Stamps Virginia's EL JUBO On "Paper."

(AllHipHop Music) 

Photo Credit: IG @dloc

Don Kevo, best known for his work with BK rap act Ken Rebel, handles production duties for Hampton, Virginia native El Jubo‘sZaytoven-assisted track “Paper.”

The Star Lights Records’ poster boy’s latest commercial release finds him effortlessly riding the beat, leading up to a one of a kind co-sign from the Grammy Award winning instrumentalist.

Speaking on his creative process El Jubo states:

“When people ask me how I make music I never really know what to say because I don’t have a defined process. I just dive into the music and let the beat speak to me then through me. How I feel in the moment really influences the vibe I’m on.”

Listen to “Paper” on your DSP of choice, and expect more content to be released from him soon! 

 

Tags : El Jubo, Paper, Zaytoven


Scroll to Top