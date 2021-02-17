El Jubo- “Paper”

(AllHipHop Music)
Photo Credit: IG @dloc
Don Kevo, best known for his work with BK rap act Ken Rebel, handles production duties for Hampton, Virginia native El Jubo‘s, Zaytoven-assisted track “Paper.”
The Star Lights Records’ poster boy’s latest commercial release finds him effortlessly riding the beat, leading up to a one of a kind co-sign from the Grammy Award winning instrumentalist.
Speaking on his creative process El Jubo states:
“When people ask me how I make music I never really know what to say because I don’t have a defined process. I just dive into the music and let the beat speak to me then through me. How I feel in the moment really influences the vibe I’m on.”