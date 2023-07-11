Enrichment’s “Different” Album Feat. Redman, Kuniva of D12, Sheek Louch, RJ Payne, and Skyzoo 

“Different”, a new album from New Jersey producer/artist Enrichment (production credits include: Lloyd Banks “Element Of Surprise”, Omar Ray feat. Snoop Dogg “Where I’m Coming From”, Kuniva of D12’s “A History Of Violence”, Ransom’s “I’m Back”) is available now.
Produced and arranged in its entirety by Enrichment, with features from Redman, Kuniva of D12, KXNG Crooked, Sheek Louch, Termanology, Chris Rivers, RJ Payne, Emanny, Skyzoo, Rell & more.
Available in digital + CD format at enrichment.bandcamp.com. Also available on all streaming platforms.
https://instagram.com/enrichmentnj
https://twitter.com/enrichmentnj
https://youtube.com/enrichmenttv