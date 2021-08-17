Baltimore Record Label EPIC FAM Premieres Energetic Debut Single “GETCHO!” By Eze Jackson

check out this brand new bang and single from Eze Jackson and the EPIC FAM label straight out of baltimore!

EPIC FAM is a record label and media company based in the city of Baltimore, Maryland.

Led by recording artist, songwriter, and producer Eze Jackson, EPIC FAM is here to remind the world of Charm City’s rich history of music and eclectic culture. With the hopes of shedding light on Baltimore’s array of talent, Jackson is curating a 22-song compilation album set to be released this Fall.

Today, we receive the first preview of the project to come, with the release of EPIC FAM’s debut Baltimore Club-infused single, “GETCHO!” Recruiting Starrz, the esteemed, self-proclaimed “backpack hippie lyricist,” Wifty Bangura, a multifaceted songstress with Sierra Leonean roots, and vibrant, trailblazing rapper Kotic Couture, veteran Hip-Hop artist Eze Jackson spearheads the charge on this energetic anthem.

Whether it’s dropping boastful rhymes about their lifestyle or trying to woo that special someone across the dancefloor, every artist gets a chance to flex their unique flow over the feel-good EPIC FAM Music and James Nasty-produced Summer jam.

Stream “GETCHO!” and be sure to save the single on your preferred streaming platform here.

Get familiar with EPIC FAM:

