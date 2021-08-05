ErMonii is About to Drop Debut Album “I Am ErMonii”

After the success of his most recent single, “Sacrifice,” ErMonii is soon to end the wait for his long-requested debut album, “I Am ErMonii.”

Producer, recording artist, and audio engineer Edward Sanders goes by his musical alias, ErMonii. The Meridian, Mississippi artist has built his following and brand to international acclaim under the roof of his own imprint ErMonii The Product LLC. With a grind that reflects the late Black Mamba, ErMonii has been closing the gap upon his musical influences Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, Rihanna, Saint John, and Kanye West. His music has a creative taste to its composition that is unique to his style and artistry. It speaks to the heart of fans, inspiring positivity and encouraging the will to chase their dreams.

His voice has been a source of motivation to his fans worldwide, and as promised, he is adding the finishing touches to his debut album “I Am ErMonii.” Fans have been patiently waiting for the Mississippi native to put out the body of work, but ErMonii wanted to give his fans an album that takes them on a ride to discovering just who exactly is ErMonii. Applying all his focus and ingenuity in the album’s composition, ErMonii let loose his emotions like a flood that drowns each instrumental in nothing but unfiltered, untainted, pure emotion.

With his current catalog crossing streaming numbers in the millions, “I Am ErMonii” is going to take his status to a level of unquestioned respect and acknowledgement of his craft. Fans are finally getting what they’ve been wishing for, and there’s no doubt they will be blown away by the masterful compilation of the genius creative.

“I Am ErMonii” is slowly creeping up to its release that will be updated by the artist when the time is right. Don’t wait until the industry gives the album it’s much deserved five stars before tuning in. Follow his accounts to be in the know and catch the wave with his fans across the world as the countdown to his debut album draws closer.

