ESSO’s Top 10: The Top Artists To Watch in November 2023

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From thought-provoking lyricism to infectious beats, they’ve captivated audiences and solidified their spots as trendsetters in the industry.

Welcome to “Esso’s Top 10,” where we dive into the dynamic world of rap music and spotlight the hottest talents making waves in the U.S. music scene as of November 2023.

From lyrical virtuosos to trendsetting trailblazers, this list celebrates the artists who are redefining the genre and leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Join us on this journey as we count down the top rap sensations, each bringing their unique style and perspective to the forefront of American hip-hop culture.

OT7 Quanny

https://instagram.com/ot7quanny?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

Skilla Baby

https://instagram.com/_skillababy?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

3. Karaboo

https://instagram.com/karrahbooo?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

4. HD Picasso

https://instagram.com/hd.picasso?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

5. Stargiela

https://instagram.com/stargiela?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

6. Lay Banks

https://instagram.com/laybankz?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

7. Stove God

https://instagram.com/godcooks?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

8. Kyah Baby

https://instagram.com/kyah_baby?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

9. Chow Lee & Lonny Love

https://www.instagram.com/thankschow/

https://instagram.com/lonny.love?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

10. Rocky

https://instagram.com/fakebitcheshero?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

As we wrap up “Esso’s Top 10,” it’s clear that the rap landscape in November 2023 is as vibrant and diverse as ever. These artists have not only elevated their craft but have also pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in hip-hop.

From thought-provoking lyricism to infectious beats, they’ve captivated audiences and solidified their spots as trendsetters in the industry. Be sure to look out for next month’s edition in December 2023, where we’ll bring you the freshest updates on the hottest rappers continuing to shape the sound of today’s music scene. Until then, keep those beats bumping!

Watch Esso Here!

https://www.youtube.com/@BagFuel

Follow Him:

https://www.instagram.com/essowrld/

Follow District Breakers

https://www.instagram.com/districtbreakers/