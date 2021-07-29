EST Gee Shares Music Video For “Riata Dada”

EST Gee unveiled his music video for “Riata Dada,” which arrives fresh on the heels of the hip-hop’s artist new mixtape – “Bigger Than Life Or Death – that debuted No. 1 on Apple’s All Genre chart.”

In the visual directed by Diesel Films, Gee surrounds himself with good company and finds himself living life to the fullest.

The video also includes appearances from the CMG team – including head honcho Yo Gotti and rising star 42 Dugg – as they celebrate living the luxurious life.

Most recently, Gee made his major festival debut at Rolling Loud: Miami, where he performed several songs from Bigger Than Life Or Death and performed alongside labelmate 42 Dugg.

He is also set to perform at Rolling Loud: New York and Rolling Loud: California as well as Made In America.

Bigger Than Life Or Death marks Gee’s label debut and the project was jam-packed with star-studded collaborations from Lil Baby, Future, Yo Gotti, Young Thug, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Pooh Shiesty.