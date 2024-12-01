Estelle And JOI Get Funky In “The Fire”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Estelle makes her triumphant return and brings the legend Joi into the fold with “The Fire.”

“I’m not looking for a dub…and my company’s enough, who gon’ Make me fall in love …I’m looking for the one who makes me catch a fire…” – Estelle

Estelle’s music video “The Fire” featuring JOI is a super vibrant celebration of funk and R&B that totally matches the energy of her latest single. Estelle keeps the party vibes going with her soulful vocals, singing about the person who lights her fire. JOI, the progressive soul queen and Badu bestie, kicks things off with a bold spoken word intro and adds a sexy bridge that really spices up the track. The song dives into funky grooves with a bass line that’s absolutely – pardon the pun – fire.

LYRICS:

[Joi intro]

If it ain’t soul burning

Inferno blaze yearning type s###

I’m talkin bout the caliente every damn day type s###

Red hot stars shower

I wanna touch the sun

And take a piece to frame type power

I wanna hold hands and run in the rain on f###### fire

I feel you on the way to me

Smelling like a fantasy

Hennessy on Hennessy

4D vibes are guaranteed

I’m not looking for a dub

And my company’s enough

Who gon make me fall in love

I’m looking for the one who’ll make me

Catch a fire

Burn me brighter

Take me higher

Oohh

Catch a fire

Burn me brighter

Take me higher

Oh love would you put on these wings and fly this way

Fly this way

I might like the way you roll (roll that thang up)

And that thang makes it personal (very personal)

And after sex I’ll make you snacks

They don’t know nothing bout that (about that)

I’m not looking for a dub

And my company’s enough

Who gon make me fall in love

I’m looking for the one who’ll make me

Catch a fire

Burn me brighter

Take me higher

Oohh

Catch a fire

Burn me brighter

Take me higher

Oh love would you put on these wings and fly this way

Fly this way

Oh love would you put on your wings and

Fly this way

Fly this way

[Joi outro]

Say, say, say

Yo come on fly this way

My wings stay ready

And I hope this s### ain’t gonna be too heavy

Cause you lookin real good to me

and it aint necessarily a love thing you see

But you gotta bring all that s### on over here to me

Yes you

I’m talking to you

Get your fine m############ ass

Lucky for you

I choose you