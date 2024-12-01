Estelle And JOI Get Funky In “The Fire”

“I’m not looking for a dub…and my company’s enough, who gon’ Make me fall in love …I’m looking for the one who makes me catch a fire…” – Estelle
Estelle’s music video “The Fire” featuring JOI is a super vibrant celebration of funk and R&B that totally matches the energy of her latest single. Estelle keeps the party vibes going with her soulful vocals, singing about the person who lights her fire. JOI, the progressive soul queen and Badu bestie, kicks things off with a bold spoken word intro and adds a sexy bridge that really spices up the track. The song dives into funky grooves with a bass line that’s absolutely – pardon the pun – fire.
LYRICS:
[Joi intro]
If it ain’t soul burning
Inferno blaze yearning type s###
I’m talkin bout the caliente every damn day type s###
Red hot stars shower
I wanna touch the sun
And take a piece to frame type power
I wanna hold hands and run in the rain on f###### fire
I feel you on the way to me
Smelling like a fantasy
Hennessy on Hennessy
4D vibes are guaranteed
I’m not looking for a dub
And my company’s enough
Who gon make me fall in love
I’m looking for the one who’ll make me
Catch a fire
Burn me brighter
Take me higher
Oohh
Catch a fire
Burn me brighter
Take me higher
Oh love would you put on these wings and fly this way
Fly this way
I might like the way you roll (roll that thang up)
And that thang makes it personal (very personal)
And after sex I’ll make you snacks
They don’t know nothing bout that (about that)
I’m not looking for a dub
And my company’s enough
Who gon make me fall in love
I’m looking for the one who’ll make me
Catch a fire
Burn me brighter
Take me higher
Oohh
Catch a fire
Burn me brighter
Take me higher
Oh love would you put on these wings and fly this way
Fly this way
Oh love would you put on your wings and
Fly this way
Fly this way
[Joi outro]
Say, say, say
Yo come on fly this way
My wings stay ready
And I hope this s### ain’t gonna be too heavy
Cause you lookin real good to me
and it aint necessarily a love thing you see
But you gotta bring all that s### on over here to me
Yes you
I’m talking to you
Get your fine m############ ass
Lucky for you
I choose you