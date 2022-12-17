Exclusive Interview with Rising Hip Hop Star, Jess Marie: The Queen of the Carolinas [Interview]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop continues to be one of the most popular genres of music on the club circuit and among music fans worldwide. Both indie and major artists are charting hits and gaining momentum on streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Deezer, and other major music outlets.

Female rappers are rising to global recognition with artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion holding their own as modern rap stars. Their rapid-fire lyrical performances and fashion appeal are raising the bar for women in hip-hop with an emphasis on combining music and fashion in new ways to express their identity as artists. On the indie artists’ list, there is a new artist who is gaining momentum with solid talent in all of the above.

Jess Marie is a new hip-hop artist hailing out of North Carolina with talent that is undeniable when it comes to freestyle. At the same time, Jess Marie is an entrepreneur with a fashion-based company that is rising in popularity as a model of her success.

As an artist, Jess Marie has a signature flow dropping dope lyrics from written lyrics to freestyling off the cuff on the level of a veteran as a new artist. Jess’ natural skills on the mic and on-camera presence validate her position as the Queen of the Carolinas

Her new music release “Ay Papi” is lit with a cinematic music video that shows her creative process on the mic and her flawless fashion style. We recently had the opportunity to sit down with Jess Marie in a one-on-one interview to talk about her movement.

AllHipHop: When did you know that you were going to pursue music?

JM: I’ve always been musically inclined, but I actually started pursuing my career in music in 2017.

AllHipHop: Are you a model and stylist? Are these your passions as well?

JM: I’ve modeled in the past. I wouldn’t say I’m a model, just very photogenic. I am not a stylist, but I can put outfits together very well.

AllHipHop: What musical artists do you enjoy listening to who inspire you?

JM: I enjoy listening to all of the greats. To name a few, I’d say Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, Nas, Jay-Z, J Cole, Monica, and Brandi.

AllHipHop: What inspired you to become a recording artist?

JM: What inspired me the most was really life’s obstacles. I go through things in life and write songs about it. I have a way with words, and I know how to put them together well.

AllHipHop: Tell us about what inspired you to record “Ay Papi”.

JM: “Ay Papi” was just a fun song that came about one night in the studio. After hearing the beat, it made me think of Diddy and Caresha’s interview on “Caresha Please” when Diddy mentioned he was a “250K Papi”.

AllHipHop: What is the message that you’d like to share with fans?

JM: Never give up on something you are passionate about. Even if and when the going gets tough, there is light at the end of the tunnel leading to success.

Check out “Ay Papi”: