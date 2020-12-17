EXCLUSIVE: Tayla Parx Debuts “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song”

(AllHipHop Music)
Tayla Parx is far more than just a songwriter, she’s a recording artist in her own right. Having lent her strong pen game to Ariana Grande’s“7 Rings” and “thank u, next,” along with
Panic! At The Disco’s double-Platinum “High Hopes,” the Dallas, Texas native knows a thing or two about hit records — and she’s applying it to her own artistry.
Most recently, Tayla unveiled the official music video to her new single titled “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song,” in perfect timing for the holidays. AllHipHop was present for the watch party.
Speaking on the inspiration behind the record, Tayla states, “This is one of the first times that I’m spending a Christmas with somebody that really, really means a lot to me — outside of my family, of course. But in a relationship sense, this is our second Christmas together now. I’m like, “Okay! This is awesome. Here we go again’.”
When asked about her favorite iconic Christmas song from one of the greats, she answers with Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.” She explains, “I grew up singing that record, it was one of the records I remember hearing every single holiday in my home.”
Watch above and get ready for Christmas!