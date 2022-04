Ricky Styles Oakland Native veterans game spitter. Team up with Chris Lockett one of Oakland’s best-kept secrets. To Deliver a vibe like none other. You just might ask yourself who is Ricky Styles? in the event you do, Ricky Styles is East Oakland’sFinest. There has been a drought on the real authentic Oakland Sound. Now here you have it from the horse’s mouth. The independent grind has been hard. But Ricky styles has always been a boss.