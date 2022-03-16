Fabdon Is the Next Biggest Hip-Hop Artist Out of New York City

Fabdon’s career started to soar in the NYC hip-hop industry. This went on for a couple of years, and Fabdon landed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sign with DJ self for a deal with Power 105.1 radio.

Hip-hop has something about it that makes it more than just a music genre of music. Besides giving the artist the creative liberty to play with different elements, hip-hop has also managed to preserve its original magic even today. With the advent of technology and digitalization, hip-hop has been redefined by numerous contemporary artists. The name that stands out among them is Fabdon. The rapper shot to fame in 2012, storming the hip-hop scene in NYC for a couple of years until his career took a backseat. Now he is back to resume from where he left. Fabdon is now better and wiser than ever before and ready to fire up the stage again. Here’s his unique story to stardom.

Fabdon started his journey in 2012 in Southside Jamaica, Queen, in NYC, the cradle of hip-hop. Several popular hip-hop artists were blowing up on the scene back then, but Fabdon managed to stand out with his unique take on the genre and his distinct style. He soon started being recognized in the music scene, with multiple established professionals seeing his potential.

Fabdon’s career started to soar in the NYC hip-hop industry. This went on for a couple of years, and Fabdon landed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sign with DJ self for a deal with Power 105.1 radio. Just when Fabdon thought his career would be reaching new heights, he ended up hitting rock bottom after being wrongly indicted in a criminal trial. Fabdon managed to come out clean from the trial and was set free in 2016. In the meantime, DJ Self got one of Fabdon’s contemporary rappers to sign the deal, who was also Fabdon’s long-time rival.

This loss of opportunity did not bother Fabdon much because he was confident in his talent. He was geared up to start again from where he left, but unfortunately, at the same time, Fabdon faced another trial for a fraud case, and this time he ended up in prison for three years. During this sudden break from his career, Fabdon came to know realized that he had to take the reins of his career on his own after he was released from prison.

Since then, Fabdon started honing his skills in prison. He read books, spent more time with his mother, and made every effort to be wiser and better at his craft. He wanted to refrain from making the same mistakes he initially made as a newbie in the industry who lacked experience navigating the space. After his release at the beginning of 2020, Fabdon knew he was going to return to the music scene with a vengeance. However, this time also, his luck did not favor him.

Coming out of prison, Fabdon had to deal with the restrictions imposed due to the onset of the pandemic. Even under such challenging circumstances, Fabdon managed to shine. He signed a deal with DJ Self in the second week of his release and appeared on Power 105. By the third week, he was kicking freestyle with King of Brooklyn. Fabdon has more to offer the industry, so he shaped his long-awaited dream of starting a record label into reality.

Currently, Fabdon is the owner of TDF (The Don Familia), a new record label that intends to introduce more budding talents to the industry. Apart from this, Fabdon has more exciting plans for the future, and this time, he is all set to accomplish them.