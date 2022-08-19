FACEvsIT Conquers Hardship

FACEvsIT, born Rene Alvarado, is a talented artist whose family hailed from Ecuador but he himself was raised in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams. Growing up in the land of gangs without affiliation was troublesome and put him in the position of needing to know how to fight, hustle, and navigate with […]

FACEvsIT, born Rene Alvarado, is a talented artist whose family hailed from Ecuador but he himself was raised in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams. Growing up in the land of gangs without affiliation was troublesome and put him in the position of needing to know how to fight, hustle, and navigate with his head on a swivel at all times. He got his start in music by first falling in love with poetry.

He was then taught by a close friend to turn that poetry into rap songs. Studying rhymes of the greats he used nothing but his own gifts and work ethic to navigate his way through the hip-hop scene. His journey has not been easy as he has been jumped, stabbed, and shot at. Living in Los Angeles is something FACEvsIT says he would not trade for the world but to say it required being in survival mode at all times would be an understatement. Still, FACEvsIT was able to take these difficulties and put them into his music to give both himself and his fans an outlet.

With all the hardship comes to triumph for FACEvsIT as he worked hard to make something for himself. He has now been able to tour through the United States and Europe learning about the world through music. He has been able to perform on the popular show Sway In The Morning and has performed live for thousands of people. FACEvsIT appreciates how much his music has spread and how many people have been touched by it.

He hopes his newest project “3FAC3S” will have the same effect. This project explores every side of him as a person and an artist in 9 tracks. He explores the “3 faces” each person is stated to have according to a Japanese proverb he used as inspiration. Check out this newest release as it gives the listener a unique look into who FACEvsIT really is. To follow along FACEvsIT’s journey, follow his Instagram and listen to his released music on Spotify!