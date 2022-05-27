FakeFree KP Taps Benny The Butcher In New Visual “INDUSTREETS”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Philly rapper FakeFree KP lands Benny the Butcher on the new single “INDUSTREETS.” Take a listen now and leave a review!

FakeFree KP might just be the hottest rapper out of Philly, and this link-up between himself and Benny The Butcher is precisely what the streets have been waiting for.

The rising star recently tapped the Griselda rapper in his new single and visual for “INDUSTREETS,” which detailed exactly why the two MCs are not your typical music industry artists.

But when it comes to Hip-Hop, both rappers have the skillsets to be one of the greats. Hailing from the Southwest region of Philadelphia, KP is a rising star who creates heartfelt music to connect and inspire, with lyrics inspired by real-life experiences and happenings for the masses to relate to.

So how’d the collab come together?

KP explains, “He was a perfect fit for it since he’s had a very organic route to his fanbase, and the success he’s having today. I felt he’d know exactly what I was going through and could relate to the record tremendously. I’ve known Benny since 2019 and we see eye to eye on a few things when it comes to music. When I asked him to get on the record, he was more than willing.”

Watch “Industreets” above and remember to always fight for what you want and never give up.