Fat Yunginn ft. NoCap – “Go Harder”

When you get money in the streets and jealousy takes shape with your rivals, life can become dangerous for anyone. Such was the case for Fat Yunginn who faced tragedy when his friend and team member Den Wayne was murdered in a drive-by after his entourage was followed home after a night out.

In honor of his friend today rapper Fat Yungin delivers his newest video for the song, “Go Harder” ft. NoCap. Murdered in 2019, “Go Harder” is a song about living out your dreams and aspirations for those in your life that are no longer here in the physical form.