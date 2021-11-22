Fatboy Taps Blueface For “Fly Away” Remix

Fatboy SSE has the “Biggest Heart,” and he’s bringing that same energy into the rap game. The New Jersey native recently released his newest single titled “Fly Away,” inspired directly by legendary rock band The Beatles and their founder John Lennon. Now, he taps the West Coast’s own Blueface for the standout remix.



One upping the previous original “Fly Away” music video, the visual to the remix sees both Fatboy and Blueface bringing the record to life with the downtown Los Angeles skyline behind them. Filmed on the rooftop of a high

rise while riding down the streets of LA, both artists take hold of the limelight, dropping braggadocious bars that effortlessly inspire and motivate the masses all around the world.



Speaking on the remix, Fatboy states, “THIS BLUEFACE’S BEST VERSE!!!”

Boasting 5.7 million followers on Instagram alone, Fatboy (formerly known as Fatboy SSE) is a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, entertaining the masses while motivating them to go out there and chase their wildest dreams. Beyond the music, he is a husband and father to two beautiful children, with a newborn on the way.

Additionally, he has his own weed strain called Lungsmacker.