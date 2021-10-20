Felix “The Sultan” Abdul: NYC’s International Tastemaker Connection

For more than a decade, Haitian-born/NYC bred tastemaker Felix “The Sultan” Abdul came to the United States with a plan, representing the textbook example of the American Dream. Abdul’s relationships with some of the industry’s most revered notables to his landmark events at some of the most swanky spots in the Big Apple, his charisma […]

For more than a decade, Haitian-born/NYC bred tastemaker Felix “The Sultan” Abdul came to the United States with a plan, representing the textbook example of the American Dream. Abdul’s relationships with some of the industry’s most revered notables to his landmark events at some of the most swanky spots in the Big Apple, his charisma and personality within those circles have become a brand all of its own.

As Owner of African Money Team and Lions Marketing Group, Felix is an intercontinental favorite for clients and celebs across the country. His level of professionalism and service is impeccable and of the upper echelon in quality.

If you’re ever in New York City and looking to create memories that will last a lifetime, around some of the most beautiful and influential people in the world, Felix is the man for the job to create the picture-perfect example of the American Dream!