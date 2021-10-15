Jade Alexis doesn’t waste a moment on ‘My B####’, confidently delivering lyrics about how she’s been bossing up.

Upcoming female singer and songwriter Jade Alexis made her debut to all streaming platforms with her newest single ‘My B####’. The song gives us an initial look at everything the singer is capable of, showing promise for the future.

Jade Alexis doesn’t waste a moment on ‘My B####’, confidently delivering lyrics about how she’s been bossing up. The artist brags about her lifestyle, setting her standards high for any man that might be looking to get her attention. The song is brought together with a male featured on the song’s hook, adding a unique dynamic to the track’s overall vibe.

The singer stated that she plans to release new music soon, including a new single in late October called “Toxic”.

