Fenix Flexin – “Fenix Flexin Vol. 2. Intro”

Fenix Flexin played a major role in turning the Shoreline Mafia collective into a critically acclaimed arena headlining group with three platinum singles (“Bands,”“Nun Major,” and “Musty”), two gold singles (“Whuss The Deal” and “Bottle Service”), and billions of streams. Fenix has since brought his seven-figure fan base along for the next step in his next journey – releasing his solo debut mixtape in July, Fenix Flexin Vol. 1, going on his first solo tour that wrapped up in July, and launching his own skateboard and apparel brand, Burnt Company.

Fenix Flexin, Vol. 1 was a breakout solo success for the respected platinum-selling artist. With features from DrakeoThe Ruler, D-Block Europe, Rob Vicious, Cypress Moreno, Bravo the Bagchaser, Peso Peso, and SaysoTheMac, the 15-track Atlantic Records release charted on Spotify’s Top 10 in the USA as well as Apple Music. Thanks in part to his stand-out singles “10 Toes,” the Ron Ron and Menace produced “For Me”, and “NDS”, the mixtape has surpassed 10 million streams in less than a month. This year, Fenix also signed a team of pro skaters to his new merch label, Burnt Co, including including Kevin Viernes,Blazzy, Kevin Scott, and others.