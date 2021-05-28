Fenix Flexin Gears Up For Solo Album With “For Me” Music Video

Former Shoreline Mafia member, Fenix Flexin has just shared his first video single as a solo artist, “For Me.” The Ron Ron and Menace produced track sees Fenix leaning hard and lacing a laidback trap melody with bars detailing his young rap star lifestyle. The new track also arrives with an After Pangea directed video featuring cameos from former Shoreline members Rob Vicious and Master Kato as […]

The new track also arrives with an After Pangea directed video featuring cameos from former Shoreline members Rob Vicious and Master Kato as well as Fenix and riders from his new Burnt Co skate team dropping in on the recently opened bowl at Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson’s new West Adams clothing store, Babylon.

“For Me” is the first single from Fenix Flexin’s upcoming debut project which he’ll be announcing soon. In addition to his new music, Fenix has also been forging a deeper connection to Los Angeles’ skate scene with the recent launch of his new skateboard and lifestyle apparel brand, Burnt Company including numerous sponsored riders.