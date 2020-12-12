Fetty Wap Drops New Mixtape “You Know The Vibes” And New Video “Way Past 12” Featuring Monty

(AllHipHop Music)
Multi-platinum recording artist Fetty Wap releases new mixtape “You Know The Vibes” alongside a music video for “Way Past 12” ft. long-time collaborator Monty.
The 14-track compilation is a reflection of its title — a sonic embodiment of vibes laced with Fetty’s signature Trap&B sound. While fans can look forward to “Way Past 12” ft. Monty, who has been featured on some of Fetty’s biggest hits such as “679” and “My Way”, the project also features a guest appearance from the legendary Styles P on “Attachment”.
When talking about the inspiration about the project Fetty states, “I’m developing a sound and figuring out how to put all these melodies together with words and make the best records I can for each different style of production you hear on the project … this was more challenging because I’m trying to showcase my different talents from singing and rapping and then ultimately both in the Fetty Wap style… but without draining or over doing it … so when you hear that ‘yeah baby’ drop you know the vibes!”
Check out the video for “Way Past 12.”