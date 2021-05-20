FF Rarri – “With The Bros”

The Georgia-based artist is aiming for “Grammys” and “platinum plaques”, but his key goal is to “influence others to be great”.

Rapper FF Rarri has recently released his latest single titled “With The Bros”. Featuring a melodic and joyful vibe, “With The Bros” is about having a good time with your friends.”I want my latest track to showcase my growth as an artist, as well as to delight my listeners”, says FF Rarri.

The Georgia-based artist is aiming for “Grammys” and “platinum plaques”, but his key goal is to “influence others to be great”. “I want to do that through my music, and the best way to do so is to create music that makes them play it over and over again”.