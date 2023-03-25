FKi 1st Drops Off Lo-Fi Inspired Project “Sleeping With Shoes On”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

FKi 1st has multiple plaques to his name, best known for producing mainstream records such as Post Malone’s “White Iverson,” Travis Porter “Make It Rain,” Travis Scott’s “R.I.P. Screw,” and 2 Chainz’ “Watch Out.” With music being his biggest passion, it’s safe to say 1st knows a thing or two about hit records.

Now, FKi 1st is here to prove he can rap, just as good as he can make beats. Today, he returns with his highly-anticipated new project titled Sleeping With Shoes On. The 13-track project is inspired by the desire to create a unique sound that would capture the true essence of relaxation, peace, and tranquility. Think of it as therapy, something you put on when you’re trying to unwind — almost like falling asleep with shoes still on.

The project is a collaborative effort between FKi 1st and swso, created as a result of the random rainy days in Los Angeles. The vibe was immediately apparent, as 1st diverges from his usual uptempo records to a more mellow, lo-fi Hip Hop wave… one that will definitely have the listener forgetting about their worries.

The production on the project is the main selling point, implementing live instruments including guitar, keyboard and drums, and electronic elements that accentuate the overall vibrations. We always need that go-to soundtrack when we’re cruising on that late night drive or even dipping into the bathtub, and FKi 1st does not disappoint.