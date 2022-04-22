FL Based Hip Hop Artist whoisode Makes Music For All Moods 

whoisode’s music should make you feel good you can bump me while riding around getting money or you can bump me when you’re feeling down.”

Florida-based hip hop artist whoisode has always been passionate about music. The creative grew up in a home where his mother often made music, passing on her talents to her son. Musically inspired by the likes of 50 Cent, 2Pac, and Eminem, whoisode is on a mission to make his mark in the music industry independently. The artist started making music officially back in 2016 when he first started using recording equipment.

As the artist’s sound has evolved over time, the most important thing that whoisode focuses on is reaching his listeners, heart to heart. “I want people to understand all points of life, I know how it feels to be broke wishing for more,” said whoisode. “I also know how it feels to have it all, being on top of the world taking trips. My music should make you feel good you can bump me while riding around getting money or you can bump me when you’re feeling down.”

The artist is focused on releasing new music, currently planning another mixtape drop with his producer GwadoBeats. You can listen to whoisode here:

You can follow whosisode here:

https://instagram.com/whoisode