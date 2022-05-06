Flash Gottii Taps D Savage In Cinematic “Pull Up” Visual

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out the latest release by Flash Gottii called “Pull Up” and leave a review!

Flash Gottii is here to prove he has what it takes to become one of the greats. Hailing from Kansas City but based in Los Angeles, the rising star is excited as ever to be releasing his newest single and visual titled “Pull Up,” tapping Los Angeles rapper D Savage. The DJ Young Mackey-produced cut sees both rappers gliding over his hard-hitting production.

Speaking on how the song came together with D Save, Flash Gottii states, “D Savage ended up on the song because that’s my bro. We’re always in the studio together, so it was the perfect timing. I was playing music, and he said ‘lemme get on that’.”

The only thing better than the actual record is the music video, full of “flamethrowers and big ass MAC trucks.” Flash Gottii explains, I wanted to show behind the scenes of how we kick it. There was a lot of people on set like K Suave, Chris King, Buddha Bands, etc. my boy Grams took my vision and handled the rest.”

Halfway through 2022, Flash Gottii reminds his fans that big s### is on the way, dropping all summer and all year long. The takeway? Have fun with the record and prepare for what’s in store.