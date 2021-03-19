Flawless Gretzky Releases New Single & Music Video “Dance With The Devil”

(AllHipHop Music)
Flawless Gretzky is a Haitian-Canadian rapper born in Haiti. He moved to Montreal at a young age where he spent most of his childhood. He ended moving to Miami Florida for school but he only spending couple of years there before Moving back to Montreal at the age of 15. He settled in Little Burgundy, a tough neighborhood in the West side of the City well known for its hip-hop culture.
That’s where he started developing interest in rap music. He was influenced by the hip-hop culture and rappers like 50 Cent, Dip Set, Vado, Gucci Mane, but his Music career was taking a backseat to the street as young Flawless Gretzky started getting in trouble with the law. From the age 15 to 17 he was detained in a juvenile center for drugs possession. At 19 years old he was arrested & sentence to 8 years for armed robbery. After serving 7 years he was released on probation under extremely strict conditions. While he was in prison, he took full advantage of his time there and wrote a lot songs.
However being free and trying to make music his full time career was met with a lot of challenge, his probation officer did not consider his music career as a job which he was required to have as part of his probation but she thought of it as just a passion and was pushing on him to get Quote: “ a real job “. Now facing with the challenge of not being able to go to the studio perform when he was getting booked he decided to cut his ankle monitor and went on the run.
While self freed he went to release an album ‘’ on the run ‘’ which explains his out of ordinary life as well as his complicated relationship with the justice system. He ended up turning himself back in where he served the rest of his time not before securing features from a list of known American rappers like Dark Lo, Vado, Frenchie BSM, kiddo marv, Maino etc.
After serving his full time he came out to give the music a push and had a deal on the table with a record label which the name undisclosed. He went to Cuba to Celebrate and when he came back it was Covid19, while waiting to get things settle he and up catching a another case. He’s Currently incarcerated accused of murder , but that did not stop his grind. With all the music he had recorded, he plan to release a brand new mixtape title “ SHOTTANA LIFE “ that’s dropping on March 19, 2021, 2 days after his birthday.
That project is a celebration of his life and the fact that he doesn’t let tough times & hardships determined his future, the 1st single ‘’ dancing with the devil ’’ will be release with a music video on 6ixbuzz TV the biggest media platform in Canada. Although incarcerated, his name is still moving in the streets With his SHOTTANA LIFE And Mizè INC movement. As the opposite of what people think, Shottanalife is not a gang but a way of thinking who prones respect, loyalty, trust and brotherhood. While things might not look as bright at the moment, Flawless is very optimistic and is looking forward to continue making music for his fans.
He has a preliminary earning in August and as he announced on his last radio interview while behind bars, he is in good spirit and might have a surprise for his fans. His roller coaster life can be something you see out of a movie but he doesn’t glorify his street life it was something to brag about. Not a lot of rappers in his City can relate to his life , his music is just a reflection of everything he had experienced personally.
Mixtape: SHOTTANA LIFE