Fleetwood Tizzle Releases New Single “Move Yo Feet”

Fleetwood Tizzle is originally from Columbus, Ga but grew up in Hopewell, VA.

His love for creating music began at the age of 12, which led him to join a group called 360 at the age of 15. Making music under the moniker Main Stream, Tizzle remained in the group for 7 years.

In 2006, Main Stream began a 7-year sentence for robbery, but that didn’t stop his passion or love for music. During incarceration, he made the conscious decision not to stay down, and used his time wisely reinventing himself into the artist we know today as Fleetwood Tizzle.

He continued to learn and create different genres of music.

After completing the 7-year sentence, Fleetwood Tizzle worked different jobs until he decided to become a truck driver. His trucking career has allowed him to fund his music career as an independent artist. Fleetwood Tizzle has worked with various artists such as Sy Ari Da Kid, Quentin Miller, MIKExANGEL amongst other gifted independent artists.

On June 11th, 2021, Fleetwood Tizzle released his single “Move Yo Feet,” an uplifting, motivating piece of art that you can vibe to. Sending a message that no matter where you’ve been, when you move your feet, that determines where you’re going!

Make the conscious decision to change, elevate and evolve, you can do it. If you just “Move Yo Feet,” you will surely evolve into who you are destined to be.

Fleetwood Tizzle has been a prime example of what moving your feet can do. If you’re a fan of Outkast, then you’ll love this single. So “Move Yo Feet” and go listen!

https://music.apple.com/album/1568677999?app=itunes&ls=1