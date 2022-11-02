Flip Willson Hits the Studio with Young Ra for “Faceshots”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

As Flip Willson and Young Ra collaborate, it may be the start of something great! Fresh off launching his digital media company “FWGFX”, Willson took to Tik-Tok on Saturday to share footage of him and Young Ra in the studio. The video features the pair in the booth with new music playing in the background.

“It only makes sense,” Willson says in his story on Tik-Tok. “Ra was in my first documentary Live from da Block. He collaborated with the production and I’ll never forget that. When he called me and said, We need to collaborate on a record” I said, “Let’s go.” “We have everything in the house that a major has,” Wilson said.

On September 1, the two were spotted shooting a music video in the Metro Detroit area. While there are no additional details about the studio session, the two musicians’ connection follows Flip Willson’s announcement of his upcoming album “Mr Willson.”

Follow Flip on Instagram:

https://instagram.com/fwgfx?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=