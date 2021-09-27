Florida Artist 300 Skaate Releases New Video For “Are You Serious”

Looking to join the ranks of many great artists to come out of the sunshine state, 300 Skaate is a rising rapper out of Orlando, Florida eager to make a name for himself. Having been through a lot in his lifetime, 300 Skaate raps about his past experiences hoping to help someone else going through a similar situation. Always striving for greatness, he recently released his newest music video for the single “Are You Serious” and you need to see it.

The “Are You Serious” video begins with a news-style introduction and soon switches to a close-up picture of 300 Skaate and his closest pals creating a disturbance. The young artist and his crew ride for each other since they realize they’re all they’ve got at the end of the day. 300 Skaate opens up his world to his followers, giving them an inside peek at what it’s like to be him by rapping about his life experiences and how others used to treat him contrasted to now.

The “Are You Serious” music video is an all-around hit and is a big play for the rising artist. Having added a visual element to his aesthetic, he is taking a big step in the right direction for making his dreams turn to reality. Be sure to keep your eyes on 300 Skaate as you’re not going to want to miss out on his future endeavors.

