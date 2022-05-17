Florida Artist Jeff Moss Aka Jflexxx, Creating An Impact In The Music Industry

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Florida has been a popular brand in hip-hop for the past few years. While it’s nice to see Florida get the recognition it deserves, the genre has begun to provide the state with many musical offerings, particularly with its thriving Hip-Hop industry.

Savannah Cristina and the dynamic Twelve’len, for example, are leading the way. And renowned performers like T-Pain, Pretty Ricky, Betty Wright, and, if we’re being serious, Ray Charles have all called Florida home.

But there’s still so much to learn.

Although the Covid pandemic has kneecapped the music industry, there are still many artists to discover. And one such artist is Jeff Moss. Jeff Moss , known as Jflexxx, is a 24 years old rising artist from Florida, causing a huge scene in the music industry.

Having millions of streams, Jflexxx is being compared to Juice Wrld, which happens to be also his biggest inspiration to do music. He started doing music in December 2021, his first single “ I Done Got Rich “ had over 100,000 streams in less than a month, and his second single “ Joe Biden “ had over 100,000 streams in 2 weeks. His most-streamed song “ Fate “ has now more than 2.2M streams on Soundcloud and with over 70,000 monthly listeners, Jflexxx is working on his upcoming album “ Prolific “.

It is rare to find a song that instantly clicks the first time you play it. But with Jflexxx’s songs, you can be sure of it. He is one of those rarities. A profound introduction to the 24-year-old singer-songwriter, his tracks possess a soulful essence and prowess that will keep you replaying the songs over and over again. There are colorful grooves and feel-good rhythms in his songs.

Many labels reached out to J but as he likes to mention, he is signed to “ himself “, by that he means to his own label “ Prolific Records “, which is centered around motivational multi-faceted music & entertainment. With producers, audio engineers, videographers, editors & talent. The passion that Jflexxx has for his music is huge, his main goal is to keep making music and inspire millions of people around the world.

