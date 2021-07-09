Florida Rapper SoufsideSlim Is Buzzing With Cash Money’s Hot Boy Turk On “Counterfeit”

If this week wasn’t enough for Cash Money and Hot Boyz fans with the”Vax that Thang Up” single by Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, now we get another Hot Boy breaking the mold with a new single with SoufsideSlim a rising actin out of Jacksonville, FL. SoufsideSlim is one of the hottest artists coming out of […]

SoufsideSlim is one of the hottest artists coming out of the Southside of Jacksonville, Florida and this song will be right on time for Cash Money fans. The song “Counterfeit” features legendary Cash Money artist Hot Boy Turk.

The single already has the streets on fire reaching over 20K+ streams on YouTube, along with a chopped not slopped remix by Slim K coming soon. Check out the new track below via YouTube.