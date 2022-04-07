Florida’s Finest BABYG Is Carving A New Lane

With a growing discography, BABYG is carving himself a lane as a dedicated tastemaker. Listen to BABYG’s latest project “Fragile (Side A)” here and get ready for new music from the Florida star.

Florida’s finest BABYG is knocking down doors in the underground hip-hop scene and beyond. Through pure talent and originality, he’s risen himself to the forefront of his region’s budding scene. With songs like “sugar baby” and “Nvr Die” creating buzz nationwide across social media circuits, BABYG has a chance to be Florida’s next big star.

A lifelong lover of music, BABYG has been working on his rise for a long time. He moved to South Florida as a kid from his birthplace of California, young and eager to create his own way.

He perfected his style and by 2018 he began releasing music to the world with songs like “Hooligan” and “Dope2cope”, where he uses his real-life experiences of addiction & homelessness to aid listeners through their own troubles. His new music, such as his 2021 album “Fragile (Side A)”, carries a similar motif, as well as covering subjects like love and loneliness.

With a growing discography, BABYG is carving himself a lane as a dedicated tastemaker. Listen to BABYG’s latest project “Fragile (Side A)” here and get ready for new music from the Florida star.

