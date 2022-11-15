Fokis Drops New Single “This World” Produced By DJ Dysfunkshunal

This World produced by DJ Dysfunkshunal, is the first single from the upcoming album SEASONS CHANGE, PEOPLE TOO: THE CELEBRATION. The Celebration is the final installment of four from Fokis’ forthcoming Double album SEASONS CHANGE, PEOPLE TOO.
The celebration takes you through a musical journey, seamlessly blending genres and showcasing a broad palette of sounds. The album features Krizz Kaliko, former Roc-A-Fella artist, Rell & Alaska Redd with production from all over the globe. DJ Dysfunkshunal (Belgium), Mind The Blue (Germany), Smoke Canada & Vantastiq (Austria) Jakebeatz (Switzerland), and ABlazeDaArchitek (South Carolina).
“Working on this project was very therapeutic, I feel as an artist we have the freedom to create art and we should not be put in a box. This album represents diversity, freedom, and growth. I am looking forward to releasing it to the world.”