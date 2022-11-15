Fokis Drops New Single “This World” Produced By DJ Dysfunkshunal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out this new video from Fokis and DJ Dysfunkshunal called “This World” from the upcoming album “SEASONS CHANGE, PEOPLE TOO: THE CELEBRATION.”

This World produced by DJ Dysfunkshunal, is the first single from the upcoming album SEASONS CHANGE, PEOPLE TOO: THE CELEBRATION. The Celebration is the final installment of four from Fokis’ forthcoming Double album SEASONS CHANGE, PEOPLE TOO.

The celebration takes you through a musical journey, seamlessly blending genres and showcasing a broad palette of sounds. The album features Krizz Kaliko, former Roc-A-Fella artist, Rell & Alaska Redd with production from all over the globe. DJ Dysfunkshunal (Belgium), Mind The Blue (Germany), Smoke Canada & Vantastiq (Austria) Jakebeatz (Switzerland), and ABlazeDaArchitek (South Carolina).

“Working on this project was very therapeutic, I feel as an artist we have the freedom to create art and we should not be put in a box. This album represents diversity, freedom, and growth. I am looking forward to releasing it to the world.”