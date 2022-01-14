“For Me” Was Just Dropped By Bread Boi

“For Me” starts with a prolifically full-sounding orchestral melody that is quickly met with bouncy drums. This has become a staple for Bread Boi’s songs and is later brought together by incredible energy from Bread Boi himself. Bread Boi is a Detroit independent artist that has done nothing but put in work this past year. On his latest track “For Me” the entire song is beautifully put together from wire to wire.

As 2022 starts, Bread Boi continues to grow and release absolute hits. Especially when songs like “For Me” are part of the conversation, Bread Boi has become a part of everyone’s new year’s playlist. Being released just in time for the changing year, Bread Boi really finished off this monumental year with his best song yet. Overall, “For Me” was shockingly good and will quickly become a staple in Bread Boi’s lineup.

This latest single is the best way to finish off 2021 and to begin 2022, Bread Boi continues to deliver time and time again. If you haven’t given “For Me” a listen, be sure to check it out and play it to ring in the new year. We can’t wait to see what’s to come next for Bread Boi as an artist. You can give “For Me” and all of his other amazing releases on his Spotify artist page here. As well as keep up with Bread Boi on his Instagram here, his personal Twitter here, and his Facebook page here.