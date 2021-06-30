Foreign Glizzy is Talking Cash & Business

Not only does he respect how Rick Ross moves, but he’s also using the blueprint to become a mover and a shaker himself.

Bay Area rapper, Foreign Glizzy spares no expense when it comes to his music. The production quality of his body of work is consistently great, and the music videos, all produced by BTC Visuals, make him look exquisite. But it costs to be the boss, something Glizzy knows well. It’s clear that he’s putting serious bread into his music. Take, for instance, Talking Cash, one of the standouts on his album, “Foreign Exchange”. As he whips around in a drop-top Maserati, he raps, “I’m on a boss, no Rick Ross.” But he means it.

He explained, “I wouldn’t say he has had an impact on my sound, but as an overall artist, entrepreneur, businessman, and branding, he is a person I admire.” Not only does he respect how Rick Ross moves, but he’s also using the blueprint to become a mover and a shaker himself. He remarked on how Ross used his music success and built his empire around it. Glizzy explained that he’s using these same fundamental principles to build his own brands and labels.

He was born in San Francisco and raised in Vallejo, California, the birthplace of rap legends, Mac Dre and E-40. He quickly rose to success as a college athlete, playing Division 1 basketball for San Jose State University where he earned his college degree. After a stint at playing professionally, Glizzy started pouring all his energy into his music. It was like putting on a glove that was already worn in.

“I always had a love for music,” he explained, “since a kid… even while I was playing sports growing up. I have always been good at freestyling, and my friends and family always wanted to hear me rap.” So it came as no surprise to those in the Bay Area who know him that his music would be well received.

Over 70K followers on Instagram, tens of thousands of monthly listeners, and his music videos have been seen over a million times on YouTube. His music is available on all streaming platforms.