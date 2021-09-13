Former Partner Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Releases 2Pac’s “Hit Em Up” Reimagined As House And Jazz Music

September 13th is the twenty-fifth anniversary of the tragic passing of 25-year-old Tupac Shakur, one of the most important and iconic voices in music history.

Now, some of 2Pac’s monumental body of work, reimagined as house music, with a rich jazz influence and a transgender vocalist, will be released on the anniversary.



Multi-platinum award-winning producer Jonathan Hay is releasing the 2Pac project through Tech Row Records with producer Cain McKnight and global distribution by Fat Beats Records. Tech Row is continuing what 2Pac’s estate has done in recent months, using his powerful legacy to create change through the release of the new PRIDE collection.

Tech Row teamed up with Daniella Carter, a transgender LGBTQIA+ activist to help spearhead the genre-bending 2Pac Reimagined single. Carter and Tech Row understood that while hip-hop culture is becoming more accepting of LGBTQIA+ individuals, there is still a resistance to full acceptance and inclusion of artists of all races, class, gender, and sexualities.

They brought together a uniquely diverse group of creatives including 41x and Matt Berman to achieve these revolutionized versions of 2Pac’s classic songs. “I partnered up with Biggie’s son CJ Wallace of The Notorious B.I.G estate last year,” said Hay. “I was even bestowed the honor of trying on articles of clothing from Biggie’s wardrobe that he wore while he was still alive.”



Hay’s past production was co-signed by the legendary Eric B. & Rakim from his #1 Billboard Jazz album Follow the Leader (Reimagined as Jazz). Hay worked on that critically acclaimed album (which remained on the Billboard charts for 11 weeks) at Quad Recording Studios – the same recording studio of the infamous 2pac elevator shooting that fueled the violent East and West Coast hip-hop rivalry. Coincidentally, Eric B. was building Death Row East with both Suge Knight and 2Pac before his untimely passing.



“Some of my associates have asked why we chose the violent Biggie diss ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ as the first single,” said Hay. “We simply took a historical hardcore diss song and turned it upside down with diverse creatives voices from all backgrounds over a jazzy dance backdrop. House music is all about love and positivity, and I look forward to seeing everyone dancing freely to this new spin of a classic while honoring 2Pac’s legacy.”



“Hit ‘Em Up” – an electronic/house music reimagination of 2Pac’s magic is available on all platforms.