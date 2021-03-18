Fosta870 Unveils New Single “I Got It”

(AllHipHop Music)
Rising Arkansas rapper and on-air radio personality Fosta870 releases his lead single “I Got It” from his new project, Over the Counter & Under the Table, which displays the trials and tribulations he’s endured pursuing the road to success in the rap game.
With a positive mind and relentless focus, he adapts himself to the game’s aggressive nature.
Fosta870 is one of the hardest working influencers known in the area coined as the Natural State and boasts an undeniable will-to-win and an undeniable grind.
The single “I Got It” is accompanied with an electrifying video that proves he’s ready for the next level.
“I Got It” sets the tone for Over the Counter & Under the Table which released on Friday, March 12th on all digital platforms.
Speaking on the project, he states, “Life is so short! I’ve met a lot of people but my music has touched way more! This project speaks on the trials and tribulations of ‘managers’ trying to take half of show bookings, an attempt to put life insurance on me as an artist for whatever reason still puzzles me till this day!”
The Arkansas native is currently molding himself as an all-around hustler with his clothing line Educated Hustle, and he is currently producing his debut film, “Full Circle,” set to be released in Spring 2021.
Watch the video below. Stay connected with Fosta870 for upcoming announcements and releases here.