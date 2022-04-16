Frankly Austyn is an Inspiration

Frankly Austyn wants people to normalize opening up about mental health, as it will help people that may feel alone. His music echoes these intentions and continues to help his listeners.

Austyn Smith, known to his fans as Frankly Austyn, is a talented up-and-coming artist. Growing up, Frankly Austyn had some struggles as a child being born to a young mother and absent father. He was forced to move around a lot but when he was 8 years old, he settled into his permanent residence in Atlanta. Frankly, Austyn has always had a love for music, and he started making his own in 5th grade when he joined band class. He played the trumpet from then until his junior year of high school.

He also played in the marching band for 3 years in high school to hone in on his craft. Though he always loved music, he put down the trumpet and did not get back into music until he moved to Burlington, Vermont 2 years after high school. This was when he started experimenting with different instruments and making beats for his friends to freestyle over for fun. Eventually, he realized he had true talent and started to record his own music and create his own songs in the summer of 2019. Since then, Frankly Austyn has been hard at work creating more music. On April 1st he released a remix of XO Tour Lif3 which was a huge hit with his friends.

This started out as a freestyle that he recorded 2 years ago. He then came back to it this year with fresh ears and did a new mix and master of it. The song details a story of a relationship turning toxic after cheating. This story takes place at the tail end of the relationship when everything is falling apart and means a lot to Frankly Austyn. When listening to his music, Frankly Austyn wants people to connect with him when they are feeling alone. He targets an audience of people who struggle with mental disabilities the same way he does. He views his mental disabilities as a superpower that fuels his creativity and wants other people to be able to view their struggles in the same way.

Frankly Austyn wants people to normalize opening up about mental health, as it will help people that may feel alone. His music echoes these intentions and continues to help his listeners.

Follow Frankly Austyn’s Instagram here.

Stream Frankly Austyn’s Spotify here.